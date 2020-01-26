CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday of last week.
Tsitsiki Ceja was last seen in the 3700 block of West 78th Place in the Ashburn community.
Tsitsiki is a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was carrying a black backpack when she was last seen.
The clothes she was wearing when she was last seen are not known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.