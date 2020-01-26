CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago-based meat packing company has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef, which might be contaminated with clear plastic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Amity Packing Company has recalled 2,020 pounds of Pre Brands 95% lean ground beef products. The problem was discovered after Pre Brands LLC received two complaints of consumers finding clear, thin, pliable plastic in raw ground beef.
The recalled packages were produced on Jan. 6. The one-pound vacuum-packed packages have lot code “0060,” case code “11402,” and a use/freeze by date of 1/31/2020. The products also have establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.
The packages were shipped to stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to the USDA.
Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled packages of ground beef should not use it, and should throw it away or return it to the store where they bought it.
Officials said there have been no reports of anyone having an adverse reaction from consuming the affected products.
Consumers can call Pre Brands LLC with questions about the recall at 844-773-3663.