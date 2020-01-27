CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blue Line was shut down from Wicker Park through the Loop to the Near West Side Monday afternoon after reports of smoke near the Jackson stop.
For some time, the line was halted from the Damen stop at Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues to the Racine stop at Racine Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway.
CHECK: CTA Updates
Trains were running only between the O’Hare terminal and Damen, and between the Forest Park terminal and Racine.
By 4:41 p.m., the line was back up and running, but with residual delays and congestion.