Former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval Charged With Bribery, Filing False Tax Return In Red Light Camera ProbeFour months after federal agents raided his home and offices, former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval has been charged with bribery and filing a false tax return in connection with his support for the red light camera industry.

Skokie Auschwitz Survivor Shares Her Memories: 'I Was One Of The Lucky Ones'Many Auschwitz survivors returned there Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet forces. More than a million people were murdered there at Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's command.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter, Once Owned By State Of Illinois, That Crashed And Killed Kobe BryantThe State of Illinois previously owned the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles this past weekend – taking the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Coronavirus: Latest Developments, What You Need To KnowThere is one confirmed case in the Chicago area and five total in the United States, as of Monday afternoon. Illinois has not publicly said whether other people are being monitored in case they contract the virus. CBS News reports about 60 people in the United States were being tested.