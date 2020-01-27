Chicago Bulls, United Center Honor Lakers Legend Kobe BryantThe Bulls players have been rocked by the news. They are young and many never saw Michael Jordan play. Kobe was their Jordan growing up

Willis Tower Lit In Purple And Gold For Kobe BryantThe Willis Tower was among many landmarks around the country to light up in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold Monday night, in honor of the life of Kobe Bryant.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter, Once Owned By State Of Illinois, That Crashed And Killed Kobe BryantThe State of Illinois previously owned the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles this past weekend – taking the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Fans, Teammates Honor Kobe Bryant As Investigation Continues Into Helicopter CrashThe United Center is adorned in the Lakers purple and gold in honor of basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

'A Tragic Loss': CBS 2's Ryan Baker Pays Tribute To Kobe BryantCBS 2's Ryan Baker shared his personal connection to Kobe Bryant with viewers Monday morning.

