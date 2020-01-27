CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls are playing the spurs but on everybody’s mind is the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant.
The Bulls players have been rocked by the news. They are young and many never saw Michael Jordan play. Kobe was their Jordan growing up.
CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke has more from the United Center.
The United Center has gone purple and gold to honor Kobe. Photos of the Lakers Legend are projected on the video boards outside, and Monday afternoon, a makeshift memorial of messages surfaced, all in chalk. They grace the sidewalks of the UC entrance.
The Bull’s Thaddeus Young has long worn Kobe Bryant shoes and he plans to wear a special pair tonight to honor the bevolved basketball star.
They know it’s not going to be easy to play.
The Bulls will honor Kobe with a video tribute and a moment of silence Monday night. Also they will honor Kobe with a 24-second shot clock violation, similar to what other teams have done. Twenty-four was Kobe’s number.
The #Bulls are rocked by Kobe Bryant’s passing. Somehow they have to get back to business and play a game against the #Spurs tonight. We’re live at the UC with emotional reaction @cbschicago 5,6pm pic.twitter.com/bGv9mWDyf0
— Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) January 27, 2020