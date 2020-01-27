  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a chance for light freezing rain or light flurries Monday.

Overall conditions will be mild with above-average temperatures in the upper 30s.

Freezing drizzles are possible Tuesday morning and could impact the morning commute.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the rest of the week is expected to be cloudy with chances for light snow or rain.

Temperatures will remain above average for the week.

 