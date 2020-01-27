CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a chance for light freezing rain or light flurries Monday.
Overall conditions will be mild with above-average temperatures in the upper 30s.
Cloudy skies today, with highs in the low to mid 30s pic.twitter.com/CMWYtJYZU2
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 27, 2020
Freezing drizzles are possible Tuesday morning and could impact the morning commute.
Not a lot of vitamin D for #Chicago this week. Cloudy and with light precip possible through the 7day. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/56q3C82Sbx
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 27, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the rest of the week is expected to be cloudy with chances for light snow or rain.
Above average temps for the next 6 days pic.twitter.com/IqTWPL0dtO
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 27, 2020
Temperatures will remain above average for the week.