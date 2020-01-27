  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A little lake-enhanced snow is likely as we head into the evening for Northwest Indiana.

Lake Effect Snow: 01.27.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Northern Illinois has a chance for precipitation, light snow, flurries and freezing drizzle, as we head into the overnight and Tuesday morning.

Next 12 Hours: 01.27.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The freezing drizzle, if it develops, could make for slick walking and driving on untreated roads and sidewalks in the morning.

The low for Monday night is in the upper 20s. On Tuesday, the high is 33.

7-Day Forecast: 01.27.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday sees just some flurries as cloudy skies continue. Temperatures will be seasonable, with a high again of 33.