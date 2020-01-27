CHICAGO (CBS) — A little lake-enhanced snow is likely as we head into the evening for Northwest Indiana.
Northern Illinois has a chance for precipitation, light snow, flurries and freezing drizzle, as we head into the overnight and Tuesday morning.
The freezing drizzle, if it develops, could make for slick walking and driving on untreated roads and sidewalks in the morning.
The low for Monday night is in the upper 20s. On Tuesday, the high is 33.
Wednesday sees just some flurries as cloudy skies continue. Temperatures will be seasonable, with a high again of 33.