ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A staff member at Elmwood Elementary School in Elmwood Park has been placed on administrative leave, over accusations of inappropriate conduct with students.
CBS 2 has learned that three girls in the fourth grade came forward last Wednesday.
The district declined to tell CBS 2 the staff member’s position at the school.
The District 401 superintendent said Monday night that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Elmwood Park police are both assisting with the investigation.
Further details were not provided.