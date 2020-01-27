CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday marks 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Poland.
Auschwitz and other camps played a major role in the World War II Nazi genocide of more than 6 million Jewish people and others.
Monday, Holocaust survivors are gathered at the place where the darkest days of their lives unfolded.
They walked through the ominous gate bearing the motto “Work Sets You Free” in German.
They saw once again the watch tower that ensured their captivity.
And they shared their memories their anger and their hope that future generations will learn from the horror they endured.