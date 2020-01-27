CHICAGO (CBS) — An infant was shot and Monday night in Uptown, police said.
The baby was struck by gunfire at Leland and Clarendon avenues, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
An infant has been struck by gunfire at Leland and Clarendon. District resources & detectives are on scene gathering information and our team is also responding to expedite public information. Anyone who is in the area please report anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1SrKRdK. pic.twitter.com/jykz1BrfD8
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 28, 2020
No information was provided about the baby’s condition.
District resources and detectives were on the scene gathering information, police said.
Anyone in the area may report anonymously to CPDTIP.com.