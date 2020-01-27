  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — An infant was shot and Monday night in Uptown, police said.

The baby was struck by gunfire at Leland and Clarendon avenues, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

No information was provided about the baby’s condition.

District resources and detectives were on the scene gathering information, police said.

Anyone in the area may report anonymously to CPDTIP.com.