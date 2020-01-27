  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A family in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood took a bad situation and added a little humor.

Lauren Svedman looked out her window Sunday morning and saw a car had crashed into the front of her house on Newport Avenue, right near Wrigley Field.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, except for the chain-link fence.

So while Lauren and her grandfather Bert waited for a tow truck, they put a sign outside.

The sign read “Cubs parking $50.”

They both had a laugh about it, and so did anyone who passed by their house.