CHICAGO (CBS)– A family in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood took a bad situation and added a little humor.
Lauren Svedman looked out her window Sunday morning and saw a car had crashed into the front of her house on Newport Avenue, right near Wrigley Field.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt, except for the chain-link fence.
So while Lauren and her grandfather Bert waited for a tow truck, they put a sign outside.
The sign read “Cubs parking $50.”
They both had a laugh about it, and so did anyone who passed by their house.