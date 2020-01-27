CHICAGO (CBS) — The Willis Tower was among many landmarks around the country to light up in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold Monday night, in honor of the life of Kobe Bryant.
The Empire State Building in New York was also alight in purple and gold Monday night.
Bryant’s native Philadelphia lit multiple landmarks in purple – including the Ben Franklin Bridge, One Liberty Place, and the Wells Fargo Center.
MORE: ‘A Tragic Loss’: CBS 2’s Ryan Baker Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant | https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/01/26/chicago-native-nba-veteran-kendall-gill-mourns-kobe-bryant/”>Chicago Native, NBA Veteran Kendall Gill Mourns Kobe Bryant | More From CBS Los Angeles | More From CBS News
And of course, landmarks all around Los Angeles were lit purple and gold – from the pylons at Los Angeles International Airport to Los Angeles City Hall and the Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier – the last of which also flashed Bryant’s jersey number 24.
The Bulls will honor Kobe with a video tribute and a moment of silence Monday night. Also they will honor Kobe with a 24-second shot clock violation, similar to what other teams have done.
Bryant was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in dense fog in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Bryant’s sudden death at age 41 touched off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.