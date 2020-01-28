CHICAGO (CBS) — A galaxy far, far away will now be clearer to see at the Adler Planetarium.
Scientists on Tuesday installed the new Doane Observatory Telescope at the planetarium.
The planetarium said the new 24-inch telescope will collect 44 percent more light than the old 20-inch telescope.
The views will be better, and dimmer objects will be visible in the sky.
The telescope will be useful for both visual observation and use of cameras and instruments, the planetarium said.
The Doane Observatory opened on Aug. 4, 1977. The first telescope was a 16-inch reflector, which many people used to view Halley’s Comet in 1985 and 1986.
So many people came that the extra revenue was used for the first upgrade to the 22-inch research grade reflector telescope, which was installed in March 1987.
The Adler also said Tuesday that it is creating a research program for high school and undergraduate students to take advantage of the new equipment, starting this fall.