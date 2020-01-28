CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect cloudy skies to bring in a few flurries, but not much else in the way of precipitation this week.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says Tuesday’s cloud cover makes it seven days in a row that the sun will stay hidden away from most of the area.
If we get a peek of sunshine, it may not be until Thursday.
Temperatures continue to be seasonable. The normal high is 31 degrees. On Thursday, January 30, our normal high climbs to 32.
Last year January 30 was 10 below zero!
All on the weather front will be relatively quiet. Flurry possibilities may come on Wednesday. Lots of clouds continue with light winds.
The warm up, expected to get into the 40s, should arrive by Sunday, which is Super Bowl Sunday — and Groundhog Day.