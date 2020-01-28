CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago Fire Department promotional exams have been canceled this week due to computer problems with the third-party vendor that administers the test.

The gaffe could cost Chicago taxpayers big bucks.

The Fire Department confirmed Tuesday night that there were major problems with the Fire Department lieutenant and battalion chief tests.

On Monday and Tuesday, technical problems with computers caused long delays.

Battalion chief tests scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled by the vendor, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Langford said the city is proactively working with the vendor – which the city has been using for years – to address the issues.

Firefighters scheduled to take the battalion chief test on Wednesday were notified Tuesday night that the test is canceled.

Those who were to sit for the exam will be notified of when the test will be rescheduled, Langford said.

This could cost you money, because those taking the test get days off from the firehouse – and those positions need to be filled with firefighters making overtime.

Sources also told CBS 2 the issue could end up in a lawsuit.