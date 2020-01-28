CHICAGO (CBS) — Emergency vehicles were seen surrounding a cargo plane that was headed to China O’Hare International Airport Tuesday afternoon, reportedly because of mechanical problems.
The Fire Department said it was called to the scene for a plane with hot brakes on the plane, which was headed to Shanghai.
China Cargo also said the plane had mechanical problems.
The Fire Department said it would have been notified if the response were related to coronavirus, and they received no such notification.
There were no injuries.