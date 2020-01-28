  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago businesses


Photo: Your Daily Move/Yelp

Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a fitness spot to a bar and restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Your Daily Move

Photo: Your Daily Move/Yelp

Your Daily Move is a personal training spot, that recently opened at 4536 N. Clark in Ravenswood. Services include group classes and private training, according to the website.

Chick-Fil-A

Photo: Nancy S./Yelp

Stop by 4512 N. Harlem Ave. and you’ll find the latest fast-food spot to arrive in town. Chick-fil-A has added a new location.

In the words of the business’s Facebook page, “Real ingredients. Freshly prepared food. Quick-service restaurant.”

Try the waffle fries or a chicken sandwich.

Reviver

Photo: Reviver/Yelp

A new addition to the Near North, Reviver is a bar and New American spot that’s located at 540 N. Michigan Ave. Menu items include cocktails, sandwiches and burgers.