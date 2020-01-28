CHICAGO (CBS) — Body slammed by Chicago police.

An up-close look at the moments after a controversial take-down by a Chicago officer. An officer who’s also an MMA fighter.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye with the body cam video that opens up a whole new series of questions.

“Everybody is fine squad, tell em to slow down. Nobody is hurt.”

That was the loud and clear message Thanksgiving Day.

By now you’ve seen the viral video of Chicago police officer Jerald Williams taking down Bernard Kersh where his head hits the curb.

Police were giving Kersh a ticket for drinking on the corner of 79th and Cottage Grove. Authorities said he resisted arrest ,then spit on and licked Williams’ face.

“No, he spit on my partner’s face and my partner took him down.”

For the first time, police bodycam revealed what was said after the take down.

Kersh told CBS 2 investigator Dave Savini that’s just not true.

“I didn’t spit at no officer,” Kersh said. “I didn’t lick no officer’s face.”

Cameras from up above show police dragging Kersh into a cruiser, leading with his head. One officer commenting in real time that it could have been handled better.

“Did an amazing job. Sarcasm.”

“That demonstrates well, that was excessive, that shouldn’t happen. But did any officer report it? No,” said Alexa Van Brunt, legal director of the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University.

Attorneys monitoring and enforcing the consent decree overseeing CPD said exchanges like this expose deep flaws up the chain of command.

“The degree of, or lack of care shown to him through the whole incident from start to finish, is really appalling,” Van Brunt said.

“Whose holding the supervisors accountable? And it’s not COPA and it’s not CPD brass. So what’s gonna change about the code of silence, because that comes from the top,” she added.

Officer Williams was relieved of his police duties. A second officer also had his police powers stripped.

Last week in a separate incident, Kersh was taken into custody and charged with shoplifting and shoving a security guard.