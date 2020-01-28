  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


ORONO, Maine (CBS Local) — New research by the University of Maine shows that wild blueberries may have wound-healing properties.

The research shows phenolic acids extracted from wild blueberries significantly promote cell migration and the speed of wound closure.

Dorothy Klimis-Zacas, a professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Maine, is working to use these compounds to create a biomedical product prototype like a topical cream that can be applied to wounds, CBS affiliate WABI reported.

Klimis-Zacas says she expects something on the market within three to five years.

She was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Maine Technology Institute (MTI) to continue her research, which has potential to contribute to the field of wound healing and skin regeneration, including the treatment of burns and chronic diabetic wounds.

“It can have implications to either chronic wounds or acute wounds. So, chronic wounds would be something like a diabetic individual who eventually over the years, he or she would develop foot ulcers,” Klimis-Zacas said. “The acute would be patients with burns, post surgery.”