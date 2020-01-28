



— Old St. Pat’s Church in the West Loop has decided to discontinue the World’s Largest Block Party after 35 years.

“The World’s Largest Block Party which started with humble beginnings back in 1984 on one block in front of the Old St. Pat’s Church in the West Loop for one day grew into an iconic event in the City of Chicago,” Old St. Pat’s said in a statement. “After 35 amazing years, we have decided that we will not be hosting the World’s Largest Block Party this year.”

A statement provided by Old St. Pat’s did not specify a reason for ending the event. But Old St. Pat’s pastor the Rev. Tom Hurley told WBBM Newsradio on Tuesday that the festival is now one among many in Chicago and “the competition has become a little bit beyond us.”

The event brought food, drinks, and dancing annually on a weekend in mid-July at a parking lot at Madison and Desplaines streets a few blocks from the church at 700 W. Adams St.

High-profile musical acts such as Barenaked Ladies, Counting Crows, Rusted Root, Ben Folds Five, and the Plain White T’s of “Hey There Delilah” fame have headlined the festival over the years, though in recent years the festival has opted for local acts.

In 1997, Oprah Winfrey – whose Harpo Studios were formerly located nearby – called the block party one of the best places for singles to meet their future spouses. Hurley told WBBM Newsradio that the church knows of at least 150 couples that met at the event and wound up getting married.

Old St. Pat’s said in the statement that it is planning to new events. Among them is a Shamrock’n The Block event, which will be held on March 14 – the same day Father Hurley will serve as Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Parade.