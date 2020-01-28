SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A plane went down in a rural area downstate after taking off from the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:09 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration control tower at the airport notified police that the plane had gone down seven miles southeast of the airport, off White Timber Road.
The area where eth plane crashed is a rural residential between downstate Rochester and Springfield, the airport said.
The plane was a light-twin engine aircraft that could hold up to six passengers, and was privately owned, the airport said.
There was no word on who was on board or the extension of the injuries.