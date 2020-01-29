  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cell Phone Robbery, fatal shooting, Lynwood

CHICAGO (CBS)– An Indiana man is under arrest and accused of killing a Lynwood teenager over a cell phone.

Tuesday night, Johnathan Arroyo Ortiz of East Chicago, pulled into the Lynwood Sport Center parking lot.

That’s where 19-year-old Diondre Crosby Nelson, got into the car to buy a cell phone.

Police said Nelson instead stole the phone and took off running.

Three of those shots hit the victim in the back and head, killing him.

No one else who was outside the roller rink was hurt.

The shooter actually called 9-1-1 on himself and is in police custody.

This is a developing story.