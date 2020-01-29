CHICAGO (CBS)– An Indiana man is under arrest and accused of killing a Lynwood teenager over a cell phone.
Tuesday night, Johnathan Arroyo Ortiz of East Chicago, pulled into the Lynwood Sport Center parking lot.
That’s where 19-year-old Diondre Crosby Nelson, got into the car to buy a cell phone.
Police said Nelson instead stole the phone and took off running.
Three of those shots hit the victim in the back and head, killing him.
No one else who was outside the roller rink was hurt.
The shooter actually called 9-1-1 on himself and is in police custody.
This is a developing story.