CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into the Niles Police Station around midnight.
#Niles – Car involved in fatal crash overnight was just towed away. 22-year-old male traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the parking garage at Niles Police Dept while attempting to turn left. Milwaukee is shut down Waukegan to Touhy. Use Harlem or Caldwell instead. pic.twitter.com/qHUurhXjPB
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) January 29, 2020
The 22-year-old driver was killed in the crash.
The was car driving at a high speed but was unable to make a turn and hit the curb and a telephone pole before crashing into the building.
Milwaukee Avenue was shut down in both directions due to a power outage caused by the extensive damage.