CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into the Niles Police Station around midnight.

The 22-year-old driver was killed in the crash.

The was car driving at a high speed but was unable to make a turn and hit the curb and a telephone pole before crashing into the building.

Milwaukee Avenue was shut down in both directions due to a power outage caused by the extensive damage.