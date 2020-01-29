CHICAGO (CBS) — Don’t expect to see the sun anytime soon.
Today is our eighth cloudy day in a row. We had 30% sky cover last week on Tuesday and then 100% sky cover every day since.
Clouds persist into Saturday, when we may finally see some breaks for a little sunshine.
Sunday looks like a bright sunny day!
Meanwhile, there is a chance of a flurry Wednesday afternoon. The low for Wednesday night is in the upper 20s, while the high on Thursday climbs to 34.
There is also a chance for a little light snow with a small accumulation Friday night into early Saturday. The high for Friday is 36.
A warmup comes our way this weekend with 47 degrees by Sunday and a mild Monday.