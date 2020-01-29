By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Don’t expect to see the sun anytime soon.

Cloud Dates: 01.29.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Today is our eighth cloudy day in a row. We had 30% sky cover last week on Tuesday and then 100% sky cover every day since.

Next 12 Hours: 01.29.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds persist into Saturday, when we may finally see some breaks for a little sunshine.

Sunday looks like a bright sunny day!

7-Day: 01.29.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Meanwhile, there is a chance of a flurry Wednesday afternoon. The low for Wednesday night is in the upper 20s, while the high on Thursday climbs to 34.

There is also a chance for a little light snow with a small accumulation Friday night into early Saturday. The high for Friday is 36.

A warmup comes our way this weekend with 47 degrees by Sunday and a mild Monday.