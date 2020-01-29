



— Test results are expected Thursday on a potential case of Wuhan coronavirus in Northwest Indiana.

One person was in isolation as of Wednesday night at a hospital in Porter County as a precaution.

CBS 2 is also learning more about safety steps in place at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates. That’s where doctors are treating a 60-year-old Chicago woman infected with coronavirus.

The hospital said only specially-trained employees are allowed in the room.

They also must wear gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields to treat the woman.

Meantime, DuPage County is trying to reassure residents about coronavirus.

“It can be a point of concern, but we are not considering it to be a point of panic or alarm,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department.

A plane full of Americans who were in Wuhan, China – the city at the epicenter of the outbreak – returned to the U.S. Wednesday. They will be held in quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California.

The U.S. government charted the flight to get the 201 Americans, including U.S. diplomats out of Wuhan. The passengers were screened for signs of illness before they left China, and again when the plane landed in Alaska to refuel.

The passengers will remain at the base anywhere between three and fourteen days. If any one becomes ill, they will be transported to a nearby hospital.

The virus has sickened thousands in China and killed more than 100 people. Some major airlines, including British Airways, have cancelled all flights to China, a move the Trump administration is keeping a close eye on.

