CHICAGO (CBS) — The sister of Dolton village trustee and community activist Andrew Holmes was hit and severely injured by a driver that didn’t stop on Wednesday.
Holmes said on Wednesday morning, his sister, Cassandra, was walking when a white pickup truck hit her in a crosswalk at 74th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Park Manor community.
Holmes said his sister suffered a severe leg injury.
As the suspect drove off, Good Samaritans took a picture of the truck.
“I’m going to seek and find this individual, you know, regardless,” Holmes said. “We have a lot of hit-and-runs in the City of Chicago and I do the same thing. I circulate the flyers for them, too, and try to see if I can find the individuals who do a hit and run, whether it’s my relative or not.”
Holmes’ sister was being transferred to another hospital Wednesday for surgery,
Chicago Police have not gotten back to us with details on the investigation.