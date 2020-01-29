ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — An Elmhurst police squad car was rear-ended early Wednesday while conducting a traffic stop.
At 4:39 a.m., an officer was seated in his police car with all emergency lights activated when he was rear-ended by a motorist, police said.
Police did not specify where in Elmhurst this happened.
A photo provided by Elmhurst police showed severe rear-end damage to the squad car.
The officer was not severely injured, police said.
The driver was charged with violating Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to slow down and drive with caution, and move to another lane if possible, when an emergency vehicle is displaying warning lights.
Police did not release the driver’s name.