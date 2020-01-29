CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Wednesday evening in a high-rise building in Uptown.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm and an Emergency Medical Services Plan 1 for the fire – sending fire equipment and five ambulances to the scene – for the fire in the 24-story building at the Eastwood Tower, 4640 N. Sheridan Rd.
The fire was out by about 8 p.m., but fire companies were still searching both stairwells in the building and ventilating the 20th floor, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department said no injuries had been reported Wednesday night.