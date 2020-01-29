  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The cloud coverage continues and a light snow is possible.

Wednesday’s high temperature is 35 degrees.

Flurries or light snow is possible throughout the day with minimal to no accumulation into Thursday.

The rest of the week will continue to be cloudy and the next chance for rain or snow is Friday night into Saturday.

CBS 2 meteorologist will continue to provide updates.