CHICAGO (CBS)– The cloud coverage continues and a light snow is possible.
Forecast at a glance pic.twitter.com/L1OITq1Y2W
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 29, 2020
Wednesday’s high temperature is 35 degrees.
Flurries or light snow is possible throughout the day with minimal to no accumulation into Thursday.
Light snow next two days pic.twitter.com/5JdGCqw8Ox
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 29, 2020
The rest of the week will continue to be cloudy and the next chance for rain or snow is Friday night into Saturday.
Maybe some sunshine this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Mma4yk3J54
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 29, 2020
CBS 2 meteorologist will continue to provide updates.