CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Planned Parenthood executive stood facing theft charges Wednesday.
Andrea Peoples, 41, was arrested at her Burr Ridge home a few weeks ago.
Planned Parenthood claims she embezzled more than $100,000 between July 2015 and April 2017.
The nonprofit said Peoples made unauthorized purchases using the company credit card.
Another charity, the Chicago House and Social Service Agency — which focuses on support for people affected by HIV/AIDS and the broader LGBTQ community — has since launched an investigation.
Peoples worked there from August 2018 until her firing earlier this month.