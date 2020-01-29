  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Planned Parenthood executive stood facing theft charges Wednesday.

Andrea Peoples, 41, was arrested at her Burr Ridge home a few weeks ago.

Andrea Peoples is accused of embezzling from Planned Parenthood. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Planned Parenthood claims she embezzled more than $100,000 between July 2015 and April 2017.

The nonprofit said Peoples made unauthorized purchases using the company credit card.

Another charity, the Chicago House and Social Service Agency — which focuses on support for people affected by HIV/AIDS and the broader LGBTQ community — has since launched an investigation.

Peoples worked there from August 2018 until her firing earlier this month.