CHICAGO (CBS) — Strangers join together to make sure a man they never knew has the burial he deserves.
The service at the Symonds-Madison funeral home in Elgin is for 71-year-old Vietnan veteran John James Murphy.
The hundreds in line, some from across the country, reached out to honor Murphy.
He died back in December.
Service papers show he served four years as an Air Force sergeant, worked as a jet engine mechanic and was awarded several medals.
He talked about family, but didn’t leave any contact information.
Funeral director Dan Symonds got a call from the coroner and decided to organize a memorial for Murphy with full military honors.
He also posted information online about Murphy’s passing. People from as far away as Alabama wanted to help and show their respects.
https://twitter.com/vincegerasole/status/1222571603038523393