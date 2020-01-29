CHICAGO (CBS) — A man tried to shoot a woman on the street in Englewood Wednesday evening, but instead shot two boys ages 13 and 15, police said.
The 28-year-old man was in a quarrel with the woman in the 6500 block of South Aberdeen Street at 7:04 p.m., when he took out a gun and shot at her, police said.
But the man did not shoot the woman. He instead struck the boys, who were also on the street at the time.
The 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The 13-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
A person of interest was being questioned Wednesday night.