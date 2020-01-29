CHICAGO (AP) — The Archdiocese of Chicago and a nonprofit say they’ll together invest more than $90 million over 10 years.
The money will cover 30 Catholic schools in lower-income neighborhoods on the city’s South and West sides.
Under the agreement, Big Shoulders Fund will donate $47.5 million to the schools serving 5,600 students and assume their financial risk.
The archdiocese will provide $44.9 million. The deal also will let the archdiocese stabilize its annual operating aid for Catholic schools.
The agreement takes effect immediately and will support the 2019/2020 school-year budget.
