CHICAGO (CBS)– The party’s over for a Chicago tradition that’s been around since the mid-eighties and led hundreds to meet their future spouse.
The world’s largest block party brought thousands to the West Loop and Old St. Pat’s Church for the past 35 years.
Catholic singles knew it as one of the best events in the city to find “the one”.
Organizers say increased competition from other festivals led to their decision to cancel this year’s summer bash.
The church does plan to host a party the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, called Shamrock’n The Block.
CBS 2 talked to Erika Gartner about her memories. She met her husband Dan at the block party in 2004.
They go married in 2007 and have been together ever since.
They now live in Hinsdale and have two kids.
In fact, their daughter Veronica’s birthday falls around block party weekend.
“We fell in love and lived happily ever after, after meeting there,” Erika said. “cheers to Old St. Pat’s and all the memories made.”
More than a 150 couples have met and married at the old St. Pats block party.