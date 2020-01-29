  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A suburban photographer is focusing on paying forward kindness that was shown to him.

Jacob Ginda of GP Looks is offering free professional headshots to people with disabilities who are looking for jobs.

He’s teaming up with Next Steps Chicago.

Ginda is living with a spinal cord injury and says Next Steps helped him greatly. Now, he wants to do the same for others.

On Thursday, they’re setting up a mobile studio in Willow Springs.

If you’re interested, you have to sign up ahead of time.