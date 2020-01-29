



A flight filled with Americans leaving the hot zone for the deadly coronavirus has landed in Alaska.

Wednesday morning, the U.K.’s British Airways, Indonesia’s Lion Air and South Korea’s Seoul Air all announced they will no longer be traveling to China until concerns over the virus have lessened.

The announcement comes after 240 Americans filled a flight coming from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Those travelers were screened once before leaving and Wednesday morning.

They’ll all be screened again in anchorage before the plane refuels and heads to California.

DuPage county health workers are tracking down people who may have been around a woman infected with the virus from Chicago.

So far, there are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus here in the U.S.

The virus has claimed at least 132 lives in china and sickened nearly 6,000.

Soon, an international team of experts will be deployed to China to help study the virus.

The CDC is hopeful they will be able to work together with Chinese health experts to help solve this.

The CDC is also upping the travel advisory, warning Americans not to go to China right now unless absolutely necessary.