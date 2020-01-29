



The man accused of raping and nearly beating a young woman to death in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood has refused a plea deal.

He said he will go to trial.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe has more from the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Rufus Carson was in court and refused the plea deal. Here’s what he’s accused of:

Carson is charged in the 2018 rape of an 18-year-old woman in West Town. Police said he followed the woman, pulled her into an alley and severely beat and raped her.

She was taken to the hospital with traumatic brain injuries and shattered facial bones. The West Town community has rallied around the woman since the horrific incident.

They call her the “West Town Warrior.”

So far, hundreds of people have donated more than $34,000 on a GoFundMe page for the victim.

Some of her family members were also in court Wednesday, but chose not to talk to us about the case. Carson was offered 30 years on a plea deal.

Because he refused the deal, he goes to trial. If he loses, Carson faces 30 to 120 years in prison.

The trial is set for March 20.