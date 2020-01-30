WWE Nails Edge's Return, From Royal Rumble To Randy Orton StorylineEdge, an 11-time WWE champion forced into early retirement by a spinal injury, shocked the pro wrestling world by entering Royal Rumble.

Late Rally For Indiana Pacers As Bulls Lose To Them In OvertimeThe Indiana Pacers rallied for a victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night.

Alex Scott's Shot To Making The Finals In NCAA Track And Field"It kept me motivated to keep working hard in the weight room, to keep working hard with my technique, and to work hard staying healthy."

Sources: Kris Bryant Loses Service Time Grievance; Won't Become Free Agent Until After 2021 SeasonNow that Bryant's status is settled, the Cubs might decide to trade the 2016 National League MVP for financial flexibility and an injection of talent for their sagging minor league system.

Pilot Of Bryant Helicopter Tried To Avoid Heavy FogWhile the investigation into the cause of the crash was just beginning and crews were still working to recover the bodies, experts and armchair pilots alike flooded social media and the airwaves with speculation, some of them suggesting that the pilot had become disoriented in the dense fog that had settled along part of the flight path.

Bulls Edge Spurs By 1 Point As All Remember Kobe BryantZach LaVine scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.