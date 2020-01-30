



Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Chicago area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Chicago-area restaurants grew to $30 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Rudy’s Bar & Grille

First on the list is Rudy’s Bar & Grille. Located at 69 E. Madison St. (between Dearborn and Clark streets) in the Loop, the bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated burger spot in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 354 reviews on Yelp.

2. Portillo’s Hot Dogs

Next up is River North’s Portillo’s Hot Dogs, situated at 100 W. Ontario. With four stars out of 5,475 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score hot dogs, salads and burgers has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kuma’s Corner

Avondale’s Kuma’s Corner, located at 2900 W. Belmont Ave. (between Richmond Street and Francisco Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 5,001 reviews.

4. The Chicago Diner

The Chicago Diner, a vegan and breakfast and brunch spot that offers burgers and more in Logan Square, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 859 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2333 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Belden and Medill avenues) to see for yourself.

5. Flub A Dub Chub’s

Over in Lake View East, check out Flub A Dub Chub’s, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 666 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score hot dogs and burgers at 3021 N. Broadway (between Wellington and Barry avenues).