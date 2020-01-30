



— Accused serial scam artist Candace Clark was expected to be released from the Cook County Jail Thursday.

As of 5 p.m., there had been no sign of Clark leaving jail. Earlier in the day, she made a court appearance wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit.

The CBS 2 Investigators were first to expose Clark’s alleged schemes.

As CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reported Thursday, Clark needed to post a low bond of $1,500 to be released. But she had to wait for several days for permission to bond out.

The reason is tied up in the details of another of her so called schemes.

In a phony ceremony, Clark claimed she was a United Nations attaché. But in fact, Clark was unable to surrender her passport to authorities because she never had one. This was why it took so long for her to be cleared to be released on bond.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said it had to work well into the night to verify that Clark did not have a passport. Once they did so, she was cleared to post bond.

In a series of reports, CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker exposed victims’ claims that Clark scammed them out of tens of thousands of dollars in rent payments and cash.

“Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty, and as far as I’m concerned, my client is innocent,” said Clark’s defense attorney, Borjan Kovacevic.

When asked about Clark’s claim to be a United Nations attaché, Kovacevic said, “Unfortunately, I’m not going to comment on any of that.”

Kovacevic took on Clark’s case only hours before her court appearance on Thursday. Clark was tracked down by her cellphone and arrested in a Starbucks at Dearborn and Division streets by U.S. Marshals and Chicago Police almost two weeks ago on Friday, Jan. 17.

Hadera says Candace Clark was in living in her home rent-free. Clark had signed a lease, agreeing to pay $9,000 a month, but never paid a penny.

This is the woman who claimed in a phony ceremony that she was being sworn in as Director of Special Investigations for the State of Illinois – a position that does not even exist.

Darlene Simmons said Clark scammed her out of her $73,000 life savings. Upon hearing of Clark’s arrest, Simmons said, “I’m between a rock and a hard place, but that’s Ok, because they caught her!”

Simmons and over a dozen others contacted CBS 2 accusing Clark of conning them in various ways. For one example, Clark hired actors to stage events where she posed as that high ranking state official – and those actors never saw a dime.

Other victims said Clark used doctored documents to lease luxury homes then never paid a single cent in rent.

The landlords of one Lincoln Park luxury home said they were not only out of $30,000 that Clark didn’t pay, but also charged that Clark trashed and damaged the house.

Landlord Fiori Hadera is glad Clark’s facing punishment for the alleged crimes.

“She got our house she’s in jail. That makes me happy,” Hadera said when Clark was arrested. “I hope they lock her up forever.”