CHICAGO (CBS) — A coating of snow is on the way, then a weekend warmup, followed by a possible winter storm.
Thursday was another cloudy day across our viewing area. A disturbance in the Northern Plains moves this way and may give us a coating of snow Thursday night and Friday morning.
But just a minor accumulation looks possible in spots, along with another minor coating of snow Friday night.
We may finally start to see the sun later in the day on Saturday and we’re headed for a nice warmup on Sunday and Monday. The normal high is 32 and Sunday still looks to be in the upper 40s.
Monday will also be warm, if a cold front can stay out of the area long enough.
When that front finally comes through, temps will fall – along with some snow. We could see a winter storm system deliver accumulating snow on Tuesday. We’ll get a better handle on the possibilities and the track of the system as we get closer.