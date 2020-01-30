CHICAGO (CBS)– The cloudy conditions continue. However, there is a warmup on the way.
There is a chance for snow Friday into Saturday. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said she is not expecting any major snowfall amount.
Chicago areas will likely see 1 inch or less.
A warmup is on the way.
Sunday, temperatures will be in the 40s, bringing back the sunshine.
Monday’s temperatures are expected to be near 50 with sunny skies.