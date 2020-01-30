  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago temperature, Forecast, Snow, Weather, weather in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– The cloudy conditions continue. However, there is a warmup on the way.

There is a chance for snow Friday into Saturday. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said she is not expecting any major snowfall amount.

Chicago areas will likely see 1 inch or less.

A warmup is on the way.

Sunday, temperatures will be in the 40s, bringing back the sunshine.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to be near 50 with sunny skies.