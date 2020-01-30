CHICAGO (CBS)– Many are celebrating the Lunar Chinese New Year in Chicago.
They’re looking forward to this Sunday’s parade, but there is some concern, even with no reported cases of the coronavirus in Chinatown.
The chamber of commerce has taken many calls asking if the parade will be cancelled.
Organizers are saying the show must go on.
They are expecting a large crowd on Sunday.
In the past, the parade has drawn over 20,000 spectators.
People in Chinatown said social media posts have helped spread false rumors that there are cases of the coronavirus.
The results have left some people avoiding the area, but organizers said the parade is still happening and there really isn’t anything to worry about.
“We are all concerned,” Gene Lee, of Chicago Chinatown special events, said. “The fact of the matter is, businesses are open, people are coming down to Chinatown, people are celebrating. This is the busiest time of the year for us.”
The Chinese Lunar New Year parade steps off this Sunday at 1 p.m. at 24th and Wentworth.