CHICAGO (CBS) — A long stretch of southbound Lake Shore Drive was shut down from late Thursday afternoon after a major crash.
Police said around 3:10 p.m., an 80-year-old man was driving south on Lake Shore Drive approaching the Belmont Avenue exit, when he suffered an unknown medical emergency.
The man became unresponsive and hit a guard rail, causing his car to spin out and block southbound traffic, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initially, police shut down southbound Lake Shore Drive from Irving Park Road to Fullerton Drive. By 4:30 p.m., the closure had expanded so that the southbound Drive was closed from its start at Hollywood Avenue to Belmont Avenue, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
NotifyChicago: SB Lake Shore Drive remains closed from Hollywood to Belmont due to a crash. Seek alternate routes. Tune to local media for more information.
— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) January 30, 2020
The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating Thursday afternoon.