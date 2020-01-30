CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Kobe Bryant’s death, along with his daughter Gianna, has really been felt all over the world.
That included here in Chicago with the DePaul Univeristy women’s basketball team. Their leading scorer, Chante Stonewall, was hit especially hard by the news.
Specifically, she was struck by the #GirlDad hashtag that has been trending on social media.
“It really does make me want to hold onto my dad. I can’t even imagine,” Stonewall said as she began crying. “My mom calls me a daddy’s girl. I call my dad my twin,” Stonewall said. “Hashtag #GirlDad like that is so powerful and I think there’s no other relationship than a father’s and daughter’s and what that means.”
She added, “It’s one thing to be a dad, but it’s another thing to be a true father.”
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with eight others when the helicopter in which they were riding went down in the mountains near Calabasas, California.
They were all heading to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy, a youth sports center in Thousand Oaks where Gianna was going to play in a basketball tournament.
Also killed were John Altobelli, 56, longtime head coach of Southern California’s Orange Coast College baseball team; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a girls’ basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school.
