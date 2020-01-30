Looking for something to do this week? From live music from DJ 5ive to a bar made of building blocks, here’s a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
DJ 5ive
Join us at Raised for live music by DJ 5ive. Discover unique sounds and hand-crafted cocktails amidst our ecletic, industrial bar while taking in premium views of Chicago’s cityscape.
When: Friday, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Raised, an Urban Rooftop Bar, 1 W. Wacker Drive
Admission: Free
The Brick Bar: Chicago
This Pop-Up, is the first of its kind and will consist of over 1 million blocks, transported and assembled into the ultimate nostalgia trip. The bar will feature sculptures made completely from building blocks as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations. There will also be local DJ’s spinning tunes all day.
When: Friday, Jan. 31, 5 p.m.
Where: Empirical Brewery, 1801 W. Foster Ave.
Admission: $15-$20
Onesie Pub Crawl Chicago
We’re bar hopping in onesies in Chicago! There’s live entertainment, no cover charges, and drink specials at 2020’s comfiest crawl!
When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 a.m.
Where: Chicago
Admission: $10 for pre-sale); $15 day before event pre-sale
Afro Dance Party
The biggest Afro social scene in the city. Afrobeats-Hiphop-Reggae-Soca. Redefine your night out and take a step above. Thoughtfully crafted cocktails, chic interior design, late night kitchen menu available, VIP bottle service and big dance floor.
When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 a.m.
Where: The Bureau Bar, 724 W. Maxwell St.
Admission: Free-$60