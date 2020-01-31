CHICAGO (CBS) — Just wait until Sunday!
Sun!
50+ degrees! A temperature that could set a record for Feb. 2!
Until then, there will be a light mix of rain and snow early tonight changing more towards snow overnight.
Accumulations should be light, with up to about a third of an inch or so by Saturday morning.
Big warm up this weekend with near record or record highs Sunday in the lower 50s with some more sunshine.
51 is the record high for Sunday’s date.
Bigger snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday next week but still a ways off and numbers could change.
Here is one model for snowfall by Wednesday.