CHICAGO (CBS)– Light snow is possible into Saturday, but a big warmup is on the way.
Light snow possible today and tomorrow. Low accum amounts pic.twitter.com/tK3iZP4yPF
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 31, 2020
The Friday morning commute could be slick due to a light morning snow. A few snow showers are possible overnight into Saturday as temperatures rise to the 40s.
Your Weekend Weather!! pic.twitter.com/Cx1BCCTcBV
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 31, 2020
By Sunday the warmup is in full effect with temperatures in the low 50s. And new to the forecast this week, sun will finally be back.