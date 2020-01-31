  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Snow, warmup

CHICAGO (CBS)– Light snow is possible into Saturday, but a big warmup is on the way.

The Friday morning commute could be slick due to a light morning snow. A few snow showers are possible overnight into Saturday as temperatures rise to the 40s.

By Sunday the warmup is in full effect with temperatures in the low 50s. And new to the forecast this week, sun will finally be back.