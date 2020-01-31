CHICAGO (CBS)– LaLa is the PAWS Dog Of The Week.
LaLa is a gorgeous 3-month-old American Blue Heeler mix who is capturing the hearts of everyone she meets.
This happy-go-lucky puppy is extremely playful and loves fetch. She has a sweet temperament and enjoys giving kisses.
LaLa learns quickly with treats and is sure to be a star pupil in her puppy obedience class.
LaLa, along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.
If you’re not sure what kind of dog or cat to adopt, take PAWS Chicago’s new “competability” quiz. You’ll find out which paws animals match your lifestyle and household. Just search PAWS Chicago on your smart phone.