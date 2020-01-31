



As millions of Americans grab the chips and salsa and prep the pigs in a blanket for Super Bowl Sunday, the Morning Insiders are following a family who will be dining in style this weekend.

Lamar Jackson and his mother, Tatenesha, are on their way to the airport after Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson saw the touching moment Lamar gave his mother half of the $1,000 he’d received as a gift for completing a parenting skills class.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside their trip of a lifetime.

Lamar is about to embark on his first-ever plane ride.

“I’m scared of heights,” he said.

“I’ll hold your hand,” his mother told him.

A Hail Mary might also do the trick.

“We’re going to get some 49ers jerseys when we get there,” Lamar said.

The two recently scored a trip to the Super Bowl, but had no idea until receiving a phone call from Robinson last week.

Last month, Robinson anonymously gave $1,000 to each of the young Chicago dads who completed parenthood training through the Dovetail Project. They could spend the cash however they pleased.

Lamar, whose girlfriend is due to give birth in about a week, was one of those dads, and took his cash home to mom.

Not many knew then how hard of a holiday season it was for the family.

“The death of my fiancé really took a toll on not just me but the whole family, and it left us in a situation, financially, dealing with trying to pay bills or pay the mortgage,” Latenesha said. “This right here is such a shine of sunlight in our life.”

For Lamar, it was a wonderful feeling to be noticed by a figure as big as Robinson.

“Somebody that I would probably think that would never see me,” he said.

There’s one potential flag on the play, with Lamar’s baby daughter due to born a week after the big game.

“She about to pop in a minute,” Lamar said. “Hopefully I’m not out there when it happens.”

“We have everybody on standby,” Tatenesha said. “We’re going to pray she doesn’t, because I want to be there.”