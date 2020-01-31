CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was charged in connection with a murder and attempted murder after a police officer saw him fatally shoot a man in West Garfield Park on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said the suspect, identified as Walter Johnson, 35, also shot at an officer, hitting him in the wrist.
The offender, identified as Walter Johnson, 35, was charged with murder and attempted murder along with other charges.
Interim Supt. Charlie Beck said an on-duty Chicago Police officer saw a suspect shoot and kill someone on the sidewalk at Madison Street and Pulaski Road. The man who was shot dead was 26 years old, police said.
The officer followed the suspect as he fled the scene in a white pickup truck, Beck said. When the suspect realized he was being followed, he got out of the pickup truck, pointed at the officer’s vehicle, and began firing multiple rounds, police said.
Officers followed the pickup truck until it crashed near Damen and Harrison.
Police arrested Johnson and a passenger.
Johnson will be in bond court on Friday.
This is a developing story.